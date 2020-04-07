|
|
Jeanetta Grigg
Gassville - Jeanetta Alice Richardson Grigg, age 96, of Gassville, AR passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She was born in Buffalo City, AR on July 22, 1923, to John F. Richardson and Nola Fay Kirkland Richardson.
She is survived by her children: Estel Grigg (Marcia) of Gassville, AR, Duane Grigg (Debbie) of Gainesville, MO, and Elaine Bozarth (Leon) of Fayetteville, AR; her grandchildren: Derek Grigg (Teresa) of Ozark, MO, Kari Priborsky (Mike) of Mountain Home, AR, Janel Gregg (Curtis) of Youngsville, NC, Cole Grigg (Danielle) of Wasilla, AK, Cynthia Grigg (fiancé Travis Bryant) of Gainesville, MO, and Amy Jenkins (Josh) of Cary, NC; and her great grandchildren: Jordan Grigg (fiancée Rachel Sutlief), Shiloh Baird (Matt), and Faith Grigg; Ashley and Paige Priborsky; Stephen, Phoebe, Matthew and Zoe Gregg; Hayley, Emmett and Wyatt Grigg; Sabra Bryant; Jaxon and Abby Jenkins.
Mrs. Grigg was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph T. Grigg and infant son Dwane Carroll Grigg.
Burial was private. A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements were by Roller Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020