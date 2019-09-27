Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Stafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Rachel Stafford


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Rachel Stafford Obituary
Jeanette Rachel Stafford

Flippin, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Jeanette Rachel Stafford of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Noel Moore officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until time of service.

Jeanette passed away September 24, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 90. She was born September 26, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of J.E. and Lucy Harned Irwin. She married Earl Stafford on September 26, 1947, in Stuttgart, Arkansas and worked at Baxter Lab. Jeanette lived in Flippin since moving from Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1976. She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Gassville, Arkansas and enjoyed family get-togethers, going to church every Sunday, writing poetry and joking with everyone.

Jeanette is survived by her three daughters, Rosalee Wade of Cotter, AR, Linda Liddle of Flippin, AR and Susan (Paul) Johnson of Flippin, AR; brother, E.D. Irwin of Pine Bluff, AR; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Leslie Earl Stafford and Farris Wayne Stafford and two sisters, Lucille Tompkins and Ruth Ann Tucker.

Burial will be in the Flippin Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas, with Justin Liddle, Shayne Johnson, Aaron Wade, Christopher Wade, Jr., Landon Perry and Paul Johnson as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Perry, Logan Perry, Megan Urban, Joe Crowder, Payton Mattingly and King Mattingly.

Memorials may be made to Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Gassville, AR, 3716 AR 126, Gassville, AR, 72635.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now