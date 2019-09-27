Jeanette Rachel Stafford



Flippin, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Jeanette Rachel Stafford of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Noel Moore officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until time of service.



Jeanette passed away September 24, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 90. She was born September 26, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of J.E. and Lucy Harned Irwin. She married Earl Stafford on September 26, 1947, in Stuttgart, Arkansas and worked at Baxter Lab. Jeanette lived in Flippin since moving from Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1976. She was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Gassville, Arkansas and enjoyed family get-togethers, going to church every Sunday, writing poetry and joking with everyone.



Jeanette is survived by her three daughters, Rosalee Wade of Cotter, AR, Linda Liddle of Flippin, AR and Susan (Paul) Johnson of Flippin, AR; brother, E.D. Irwin of Pine Bluff, AR; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Leslie Earl Stafford and Farris Wayne Stafford and two sisters, Lucille Tompkins and Ruth Ann Tucker.



Burial will be in the Flippin Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas, with Justin Liddle, Shayne Johnson, Aaron Wade, Christopher Wade, Jr., Landon Perry and Paul Johnson as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Perry, Logan Perry, Megan Urban, Joe Crowder, Payton Mattingly and King Mattingly.



Memorials may be made to Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Gassville, AR, 3716 AR 126, Gassville, AR, 72635.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019