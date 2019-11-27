Jeanine Kocherer



Mountain Home - Jeanine Iris Kocherer, 89, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born August 25, 1930 in Green Valley, Wisconsin to the late Ernest and Augusta (Malessa) Kolberg. She is preceded in passing by her parents; her husband and dancing partner, Chester Kocherer and a son, Randy Kocherer.



Jeanine is survived by a son, Russ (Rose) Kocherer of Highland Ranch, Colorado; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Chester and Jeanine were known for waltz dancing throughout the area. They danced to "Somewhere My Love", "Look at Us", and "Take Me Home Country Roads" just to name a few. They began dancing on the square in Mountain Home. They then danced at Wendy's on Tuesday nights, at the Senior Center in Mountain Home on Thursdays, and at the Flippin Senior Center on Saturdays. They were loved for their dancing; people would come just to watch them.



Services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.



Services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.