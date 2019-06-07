|
Jeanne Kay Pagelow
Beloit - Jeanne Kay Pagelow, age 78, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on April 27, 1941 to Kenneth and Lucille Engel (nee Desotell).
Jeanne graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1960. She then married Dennis Pagelow in 1962, who was a Beloit Police Officer for 30+ years. She worked as a CNA at Beloit Convalescent Center from 13+ years. Jeanne was a member of Redeemer Covenant Church in Beloit. She retired to Flippin, AR with her husband in 1994. She became a member of the United Methodist Church in Bull Shoals, AR. She was also a member of TOPS. In 2014, she moved to O'Fallon, MO to be near her daughter.
Jeanne is survived by her children Dena L (Lorey) Howerton of O'fallon, MO, and David P Pagelow of Beloit, WI; Mother, Lucille E (Don Nickel) Engel of Green Valley, AZ; Siblings, Larry Engel, and Diane Lopez; Granddaughters, Courtney E Gerou, and Briana M Howerton; along with many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R Engel; and her husband, Dennis F Pagelow;
A memorial service will be held in Beloit, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 7, 2019