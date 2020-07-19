Jennifer McCray
Mountain Home - Jennifer was born October 9, 1950 in Johnsonville, Illinois to Eldo and Donna (Strange) Brown. She was a 1968 graduate of Unity High School in Tolono, Illinois and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1987. She loved dancing, playing Bingo, making flower arrangement, music, and playing her keyboard. Cooking brought her joy and she was known for her delicious desserts. Most of all, she loved her family.
Jennifer retired from the Social Security Administration after 25 years of dedicated service. A caregiver at heart, not only did she provide care for her family and friends, she later worked at Home Instead in Mountain Home. She was the most caring, giving, kindest, selfless person, and she loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her three children: Dee Bryant, Rod Bryant, and Phillip Wilcoxon, all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brothers: Lonnie Brown of Missouri, Dan (Chelsey) Brown of Mountain Home; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; six nieces; one nephew; one aunt: Judy (Ken) McPherson; one uncle Smoke (Kay) Strange; many cousins, and several wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ron.
A visitation will be held at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, Illinois on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am followed by burial at Bunker Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cody Bryant, Chase Bryant, Duke Peeler, Johnny Williams, Herb Williams, and Jim Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Don Williams, Kenny McPherson and Randy Pope.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations preferably to Hospice of the Ozarks or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home.
