1/1
Jennifer McCray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer McCray

Mountain Home - Jennifer was born October 9, 1950 in Johnsonville, Illinois to Eldo and Donna (Strange) Brown. She was a 1968 graduate of Unity High School in Tolono, Illinois and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1987. She loved dancing, playing Bingo, making flower arrangement, music, and playing her keyboard. Cooking brought her joy and she was known for her delicious desserts. Most of all, she loved her family.

Jennifer retired from the Social Security Administration after 25 years of dedicated service. A caregiver at heart, not only did she provide care for her family and friends, she later worked at Home Instead in Mountain Home. She was the most caring, giving, kindest, selfless person, and she loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her three children: Dee Bryant, Rod Bryant, and Phillip Wilcoxon, all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brothers: Lonnie Brown of Missouri, Dan (Chelsey) Brown of Mountain Home; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; six nieces; one nephew; one aunt: Judy (Ken) McPherson; one uncle Smoke (Kay) Strange; many cousins, and several wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ron.

A visitation will be held at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, Illinois on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 am followed by burial at Bunker Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cody Bryant, Chase Bryant, Duke Peeler, Johnny Williams, Herb Williams, and Jim Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Don Williams, Kenny McPherson and Randy Pope.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations preferably to Hospice of the Ozarks or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved