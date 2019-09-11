Jere Robert Whiteside



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Jere Robert Whiteside of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at a later date, at First Assembly of God Church.



Jere passed away September 9, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born November 29, 1937, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the son of Jeremiah and Alma Scotten Whiteside. In the early 1970's he was married to Shirley Maranto and together they had one son, Jere Scotten Whiteside. Jere was a Director of Manufacturing for Black And Decker. He was a Retired Fire Chief with the Glyndon, Maryland, Volunteer Fire Department. Jere lived in Mountain Home since moving from Easton, Maryland in 1994. He married Margaret McCarty Dement on December 24, 1999, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He enjoyed painting and loved studying the Bible. His greatest love was ministering to people.



Jere is survived by his wife, Margaret Whiteside of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jere Whiteside of Round Rock, TX; step-son, David (Lisa) Dement of Imboden, AR; step-daughter, Tamela DeMent of Mountain Home, AR; step-daughter, Wendy (Mark) Wyatt of Athens, GA; step-son, Matt (Stephanie) Dement of Mountain Home, AR; twin brother, John Whiteside of Greensboro, NC; brother, Jimmy Whiteside of San Ramon, CA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and great-granddaughter, Hannah.



Memorials may be made to Glyndon, Maryland Volunteer Fire Department, 4812 Butler Road, Glyndon, MD 21071.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019