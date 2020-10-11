1/
Jeremy Alman
Jeremy Alman

Norfork - Jeremy Alman, 41, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Norfork. He was born August 29, 1979 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Robert and Sharon (Killian) Alman. He was a Sgt. at the Department of Corrections in Calico Rock, Arkansas who loved his kids, hunting, fishing, and sports.

He is survived by his parents; daughter Kiley Alman; son Cash; brother Cody (Taren) Alman; nieces and nephews: Gage, Lorelei, Sawyer, and Ford; daughter-in-law Chasity Gosser; grandmother: Pat Killian, and friends: Levi Woods, Chad and Tyra McGowen, and the men and women of the Department of Corrections. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Betty Alman and grandpa Dave Killian.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Norfork Cemetery in Norfork. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
