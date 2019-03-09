Services
Jerry Don Hensley


1945 - 2019
Jerry Don Hensley Obituary
Jerry Don Hensley

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Jerry Don Hensley passed away March 3, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 73. He was born November 16, 1945, in Leachville, Arkansas, the son of Jewel and Betty Jo Kasinger Hensley. He married Deborah Moore in 1964 and worked for the Highway Department.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Hensley of Mountain Home, AR; son, Johnny Diamond (Carrie) Hensley of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Alicia Ann (Charles) Blevins of Mountain Home, AR; son, Paul Dale Taylor of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jerry Don Hensley, Jr. of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Kimberly Dawn (Bryan) Laplant of Oregon; son, Christopher Jewell Garrett Hensley of Mountain Home, AR; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Marie Moore of Georgia; Ronnie Lee Hensley of Missouri; Larry Gene Hensley of Ohio; and Shirley Jo Halliday of Summit, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Jerry Don Hensley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019
