Mountain Home - Jerry L. Hillyard, age 81, passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1938 to parents Joe and Evelyn Hillyard, in Peoria, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail, of 35 years; children, Denise Barnes, Jerry Hillyard (Barb), David Miller (Cassie), Matthew Miller (Amy); grandchildren, Jenna (Taylor), Sara (Josh), Kelly (Malisa), Annie, Katey, Abby, Brittany, Matthew Jr., Ella, Tess; three great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Boyd; one brother, Joe; and one son-in-law, Dan.



He retired from Navistar International, with 38 years of service, as a Systems Analyst instrumental in developing the Corporate Computer Center.



His happiness stemmed from his family. He firmly believed that he was the foundation so his children could build off his success and happiness.



Jerry's interests were building projects, golf, square dancing, float N' boat, and boating on Lake Norfork. He retired to Mountain Home, AR in 1998 and thrived among a caring community of friends and neighbors in Sycamore Highlands, especially friends Jim and Ann Maus, and Frank and Sue Svatek.



A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel with brother Keith Dodson officiating. Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Mountain Home.