Jerry Hugh Gray
Jerry Hugh Gray

Norfork - Jerry Hugh Gray of Norfork, Arkansas, passed away June 16, 2020, in Norfork, Arkansas at the age of 71. He was born April 27, 1949, in Gassville, Arkansas, the son of J. D. and Threasa Camp Gray. He married Sonya Dianne Sisk on February 23, 1968, in Midway, Arkansas and was a boilermaker with the Local 69, and a barber for many years in Salesville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and he enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he loved to hunt and fish. Jerry is survived by his two sons, John Gray of Norfork, AR and Travis Gray of Norfork, AR; daughter, Tammy Bolieau of Greenbrier, AR; six grandchildren, Corey Bolieau, Haley Bolieau, Jesse Gray, Logan Gray, Dawson Gray, and Sonya House; one great-granddaughter, Astrid Bolieau; two brothers, Jay Doyl Gray and Donald Gray; and six sisters, Mary Jo Layton, Betty Maupin, Patty Sanders, Delayne Gillum, Kathy Christian, and Debbie Callantine. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Eric Gray; two grandchildren, Lauren Gray and Kylie Gray; two brothers, LeRoy Gray and Kenny Gray; and sister, Doris Merrill. A Graveside Service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Galatia Cemetery, Norfork, Arkansas. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until service time, at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerry Gray Memorial Fund at Farmers and Merchants Bank. All proceeds will be donated to John 3:16 Ministries. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
