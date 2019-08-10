Jerry Lee Zehrung, Sr.



Midway, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jerry Lee Zehrung, Sr. of Midway, Arkansas, will be held in Illinois at a later date.



Jerry passed away August 7, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born March 26, 1941, in Warsaw, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Orlene Shenk Zehrung. Jerry was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Margaret on August 27, 1977, in Waukegan, Illinois and was a shop manager for Circle Concrete Construction Company. He also owned Jerry's Mobile Home Service in Park City, Illinois. Jerry lived in Midway since moving from Illinois, in 2012. He loved fishing, working outside building koi ponds, watching races and working on race cars.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Zehrung of Midway, AR; son, Jerry Lee (Susan) Zehrung, Jr. of Pittsville, WI; two daughters, Shawn (Jeff) DeZetter of Johnsburg, IL, and Lynn (Armando) Delgado of Midway, AR; daughter-in-law, Deanne Lipsey; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers, James, John, William, and Robert; and one sister, Jeannine. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sons, Roger Zehrung and Scott and Brian Lipsey.



Memorials may be made to a local veteran's association. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 10, 2019