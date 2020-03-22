Jerry Redman



Mountain Home - Mr. Jerry Alan Redman, age 74 of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born October 23, 1945 to Jack and Helen (Hirsch) Redman.



Mr. Redman worked most of his life at Baxter Regional Medical Center as a master plumber until his retirement. He was a member the Mountain Home Elks Lodge 1714 and enjoyed time spent on the Elk's Pool League.



Mr. Jerry Redman is survived by his wife, Claudia Redman of the home, three daughters, Caryn Caire (John) of Fayettville, Arkansas, Kristine Hernandez of Westchester, Illinois, Kimberly Mantegna (Joe) of Aurora, Illinois, one step-son, Ron Mailhiot of Huntsville, Alabama, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one brother, Richard Redman of Little Rock, Arkansas, one sister, Judy Redman of Tinley Park, Illinois. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.



A Memorial Service may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.