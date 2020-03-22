Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Redman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Redman Obituary
Jerry Redman

Mountain Home - Mr. Jerry Alan Redman, age 74 of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born October 23, 1945 to Jack and Helen (Hirsch) Redman.

Mr. Redman worked most of his life at Baxter Regional Medical Center as a master plumber until his retirement. He was a member the Mountain Home Elks Lodge 1714 and enjoyed time spent on the Elk's Pool League.

Mr. Jerry Redman is survived by his wife, Claudia Redman of the home, three daughters, Caryn Caire (John) of Fayettville, Arkansas, Kristine Hernandez of Westchester, Illinois, Kimberly Mantegna (Joe) of Aurora, Illinois, one step-son, Ron Mailhiot of Huntsville, Alabama, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one brother, Richard Redman of Little Rock, Arkansas, one sister, Judy Redman of Tinley Park, Illinois. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A Memorial Service may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now