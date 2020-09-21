Jessica Henson
Oakland - Mrs. Jessica Dawn Henson, age 39 of Oakland, Arkansas, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born to parents Michael and Elizabeth Fonner on August 6, 1981 in Paris, Illinois.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Lee Henson of Oakland, AR; two daughters Emilia (14) and Hailey (17) Henson of Oakland, AR; two sons, Kaden (15) and Manuel (10) Henson of Oakland, AR; one brother Mike (Vanae) Emerick of Pottersville, MO; one niece, Adalyn Emerick of Pottersville, MO; and one Uncle, Allen Emerick of Springfield, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; and Grandparents, George and Ruth Emerick.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at Hilltop Baptist Church in Oakland, AR. Pastor Joel Holth will be officiating. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
