1/1
Jessica Henson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Henson

Oakland - Mrs. Jessica Dawn Henson, age 39 of Oakland, Arkansas, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born to parents Michael and Elizabeth Fonner on August 6, 1981 in Paris, Illinois.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Lee Henson of Oakland, AR; two daughters Emilia (14) and Hailey (17) Henson of Oakland, AR; two sons, Kaden (15) and Manuel (10) Henson of Oakland, AR; one brother Mike (Vanae) Emerick of Pottersville, MO; one niece, Adalyn Emerick of Pottersville, MO; and one Uncle, Allen Emerick of Springfield, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; and Grandparents, George and Ruth Emerick.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at Hilltop Baptist Church in Oakland, AR. Pastor Joel Holth will be officiating. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved