Jewell Sadie Davis



Lakeview - A Graveside Service for Jewell Sadie Davis of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery DeRidder, LA, with Reverend Jim Miers officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Jewell passed away January 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Missouri at the age of 95. She was born September 10, 1924, in Union Church, Mississippi, the daughter of Willis and Clara Martin Smith. She married John on September 21, 1946, in Pasadena, Texas and worked as a Telephone Operator. Jewell lived in Lakeview since moving from Arizona in 2003. She was a loyal Baptist always putting her faith in God first. Jewell loved to tend her flower gardens.



Jewell is survived by her husband, John Davis of Lakeview, AR; son, Ray and wife, Jean Davis of Gassville, AR; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ricky Lee Davis; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.