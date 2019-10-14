Services
Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas - Jill Floyd passed away October 4, 2019, in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born November 1, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She traveled as a Military brat until marriage and was a bookkeeper until she retired in 2005. She has gone to join her parents, Ron and Arleen Feavel; sister, Susan (Michael) Nowatney; and her husband, Archie T. Floyd.

She is survived by her children, Strider, Shannon, and Dameon Floyd; 12 beautiful grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Thank you to all who knew her through life. She learned so much from you all.

Funeral Services for Jill are private.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
