Jimmie Nell Osborn
Lakeview - Jimmie Nell Osborn passed away May 26, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born February 5, 1938, in Denton, Texas, the daughter of Henry and Otsie Melton Cowan. She married William (W.A.) Osborn on August 12, 1955, in Ada, Oklahoma and was a billing clerk for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 22+ years. Jimmie lived in Lakeview since moving from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in February 1968. She attended the Mountain Home First Assembly of God and enjoyed helping others by volunteering. She was very charitable in her community and loved volunteering at the Christian Clinic. She was a past member and officer of the Business & Professional Women (BPW). She was always selfless in her ways to help anyone in need and had a heart that loved unconditionally. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all her family, friends, neighbors and church members.
Jimmie is survived by her husband of 64 years, William (W.A.) Osborn of Lakeview, AR; son, Jerry (Sharon) Osborn; daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Evans; four grandchildren, Jeremiah McCain, Bobbi Jo (Chad) Falzone, Britney (Chris) Fertig and Brandi (Eric) Rivera; seven great grandsons and one great granddaughter; two nephews, one niece and four cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Janie Dale; father, Henry Cowan when she was four years old; mother and step-father, Otsie and Woody Hill; and her son Darryl Osborn (May 23, 2020).
A Private Memorial will be held with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Mountain Home Assembly of God or Christian Clinic.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Lakeview - Jimmie Nell Osborn passed away May 26, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born February 5, 1938, in Denton, Texas, the daughter of Henry and Otsie Melton Cowan. She married William (W.A.) Osborn on August 12, 1955, in Ada, Oklahoma and was a billing clerk for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 22+ years. Jimmie lived in Lakeview since moving from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in February 1968. She attended the Mountain Home First Assembly of God and enjoyed helping others by volunteering. She was very charitable in her community and loved volunteering at the Christian Clinic. She was a past member and officer of the Business & Professional Women (BPW). She was always selfless in her ways to help anyone in need and had a heart that loved unconditionally. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all her family, friends, neighbors and church members.
Jimmie is survived by her husband of 64 years, William (W.A.) Osborn of Lakeview, AR; son, Jerry (Sharon) Osborn; daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Evans; four grandchildren, Jeremiah McCain, Bobbi Jo (Chad) Falzone, Britney (Chris) Fertig and Brandi (Eric) Rivera; seven great grandsons and one great granddaughter; two nephews, one niece and four cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Janie Dale; father, Henry Cowan when she was four years old; mother and step-father, Otsie and Woody Hill; and her son Darryl Osborn (May 23, 2020).
A Private Memorial will be held with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Mountain Home Assembly of God or Christian Clinic.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to May 29, 2020.