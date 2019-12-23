Jimmie Reppond



Mountain Home - Jimmie Don Reppond, age 78, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at home with family, of a progression of illnesses.



He was born in Marion, Louisiana on July 2, 1941 to Curtis and Myrtis Reppond (Hall), and graduated from Marion High School in 1959. After attending college at Northeast Louisiana in Monroe, he served a short stint in the Marine Corps. He married Murff White of Bastrop, Louisiana on June 2, 1963 after a 4 mouth engagement. They had just celebrated 56 years of marriage.



Jimmie went to work at age 7 as a shoe-shine, then was a paper boy, and a janitor's helper after school, and even a chicken catcher. At age 19, he went to work for Liberty Telephone digging post holes. He proved his worth and in 1964, a promotion to Arkansas Regional Manager of the renamed Century Telephone relocated the couple to Salem. Their 3 children were born there, then in the early 1970's the family moved back to Louisiana when he was transferred to the Monroe Home Office. He ultimately retired at age 55 as President of the Telephone Group of Centurytel, and was on the company's Board of Directors.



Jimmie made the most of his retirement. He had an early love of fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and things guitar. He and Murff travelled extensively including a flight on the Concorde. The RV phase followed, discovering a love of the Colorado Mountains. They later lived for months at a time in Chokoloskee, Florida surrounded by the Everglades and made friends from across the nation.



During retirement he moved back to Salem where he served as Trustee of Salem Methodist Church. He was a member of the Elks in Mountain Home, and enjoyed his many building projects.



Jimmie is survived by his wife Murff, their three children: Michele (Greg) Elders and Bryan (Allison) Reppond of Mountain Home, and Melanie (Steve) Daigle of McKinney Texas; brother Freddie (Mark Landkamer) Reppond of Santa Fe, New Mexico,; Nine grandchildren: Lindsey (Michael) Ward of Kentucky, Amanda (Christof) Floeckner of Austria, Allison (Kyler) Robbins, Mason Reppond and Dawson Reppond all of Mountain Home, Molly Elders, Bailey (Scott) Darter, Gabriel Elders, and Joseph Elders, all of Arkansas. He had 3 great grandchildren, Blaine and Britton Robbins, and Jack Darter. And Coco the dog.



A memorial service will be held 10 AM Saturday, December 28 at the Roller Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peitz Cancer Support House, Smile Train Charities, or Salem Methodist Church.



Arrangements are under the directions of Roller Funeral Home Mountain Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019