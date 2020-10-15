1/1
Jimmy Henry
Jimmy Henry

Clarkridge - Mr. Jimmy Lloyd Henry, 53, of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Lead Hill, Arkansas. He was born September 8, 1967 in Dallas, Texas to James (Susie) Henry and Marie (Dennis) Holland. He had a great love of fishing, collecting gold and silver, and playing with his grandkids.

He is survived by his parents; 5 children: Courtney (Christopher) Nordrum, Johnathon (Theresa) Henry, Britney (Nicholas) Felts, Joshua (Cortney) Lloyd, and Laura (Ben) Reed; 17 grandchildren; sister Penny Fry; and 2 extended brothers: David Ryan and Ronald (Ruby) Foust. He was preceded in death by wife Twila Henry, brother David Henry, and 2 grandchildren: Carter Nordrum and Madyson Felts.

All services are private. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home.







Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
