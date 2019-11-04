Services
Olathe, Kansas - A Graveside Service for Jimmy Lee Mooney of Olathe, Kansas, will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Jimmy passed away October 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 63. He was born December 21, 1955, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Arville and Arthurlene Quick Mooney. He enjoyed fishing, photography, and collecting nice pocket knives. Jimmy is survived by his son, Matthew Mooney of Olathe, KS; mother, Arthurlene Morrow of Holiday, FL; sister, Dana (Greg) LeRoux; and two nephews, Tyler and Logan LeRoux of Davenport, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Arville Mooney and his step-father, Robert Morrow. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
