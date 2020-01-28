JL Brison



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for JL Brison of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be Saturday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Emmanuel Church. JL passed away January 24, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born November 1, 1945, in Viola, Arkansas, the son of Arthur and Florence Campbell Brison. He worked as a Telephone Technician for CenturyTel and was lifetime resident of the Twin Lakes Area. He was a 30 year reservist for the Baxter County Sheriff's Office and was a dedicated volunteer at the Bargain Box in Mountain Home. JL is survived by his wife of 12 years, Marne, of Mountain Home, AR: two sons, Lyndel Brison of Elizabeth, AR and Gary Brison of Cherokee Village, AR; daughter, Marla McFarland of Mountain Home, AR; brother, JT Brison of Mt. Pleasant, TX; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Crawford Brison; brother, Lehman Brison and sister, Lucille Overcash. Memorials may be made to Bargain Box, 501 Coley Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653, Baxter County Sheriff's Reserve Fund, www.baxtercountysheriff.com, or , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7, 2020