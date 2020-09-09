Jo Ann Roden
Jo Ann Roden, 82 of Mountain Home passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2020. Jo Ann was born October 12, 1937 in Flippin, Arkansas and was the daughter of Calvin and O'Beta Huddleston of Flippin and the sister to Charles Huddleston of Yellville.
Jo Ann was a devoted and loving parent to Cherri Roden and Lilli Roe and grandmother to Hannah Roe and Calvin Hermanson. When Cherri and Lilli were very young, she determined the best way to secure their future was to complete her college education and her parents Calvin and O'Beta helped with the girls however needed. She attended the University of Central Arkansas and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education because teaching would allow her to have the same work hours as Cherri and Lilli's school hours. She was a highly respected English teacher starting first at Cotter High School for one year before spending the rest of her career at Mountain Home Jr. High School. When the opportunity came to become the Jr. High School Counselor, she took the girls with her for summer classes at UCA to earn the required Masters Degree in Secondary Counseling. Cherri and Lilli had a wonderful role model for the value of education. Lilli was inspired to become a teacher like her mother, and Cherri seemingly couldn't stop going to college.
Just as Calvin and O'Beta were wonderful grandparents to Cherri and Lilli, Jo Ann was a loving and supportive grandmother to Hannah and Calvin. She spent hours playing games with them, sleepovers and visits whenever possible and connecting to their own passions however she could. Whether chasing beanie babies on a UPS truck with Hannah or getting lost in Oregon with Calvin, she could be counted on for fun adventures and loud cheering - Hannah's law degree and Calvin's dunk in the NCAA tournament providing some good reasons to celebrate. But mostly Nanna had the best hugs in the world.
Jo Ann provided strength, love and care for many - her parents, children and grandchildren as well as beloved friends, fellow educators, students, their parents and so many she barely knew. She will be missed deeply.
There will be a graveside service for Jo Ann at the Flippin Cemetery on Friday, September 11th at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Home Education Foundation Traditional Scholarship Fund to provide for Mountain Home graduates attending any post-secondary institution (https://www.mountainhomeeducationfoundation.com
