JoAnn Eleanor Greenberg



Mountain Home - A Celebration of Life for JoAnn Eleanor Greenberg of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis officiating. JoAnn's cremated remains will be scattered in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Scattering Gardens. JoAnn passed away January 19, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 81. She was born June 12, 1938, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Eleanor Linder Wood Evans. She married Leo Greenberg on January 22, 1979, in Joliet, Illinois and was an executive secretary for Material Service. JoAnn lived in Arkansas since moving from Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2010. She loved playing cards, board games, Bingo, and completing word games. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Debra (Mark) Wetstein of Bella Vista, AR; son, Steve "Barb" Kasang; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles "Chuck" (Jenny) Woods of Lytle, TX and Alfred (Teresa) Evans, Jr. of Joliet, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Susan Wade; two brothers, Thomas Linder Evans and Ralph Evans; and sister, Letitia Allen. Memorials may be made to a favorite pet shelter. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020