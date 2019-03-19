Joanne Race



Mountain Home - Joanne Pollard-Race born Joanne Boast, passed away at the age of 72 on March 14, 2019 after fighting a 4-month long battle with liver cancer. Joanne was born March 9, 1947 in Springfield Ohio to Joseph Boast and Ermina Lucille Boast (Ferryman).



She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, avid gardener, expressive story teller, cat lover, Irish temper; Joanne was an all-around wonderful woman, with a heart of gold. She had a passion for Purple and a love of all things Irish, Joanne was a feisty woman, who was also so kind and gentle. Joanne will always be remembered for her Harry Potter trivia, and green thumb in the garden.



She is survived by her Husband William Race; had four sons Gary Lee (Brenada) Pollard of Bloomingburg Ohio, Richard Anthony Pollard of Wilmington Ohio, Dwayne Andrew Pollard of London Ohio and Travis Eugene Pollard of Mountain Home Arkansas; nine grandchildren: David Lee Pollard, Cory (Anastasia) Gilpen, Kimberly Pollard, Josh (Arielle) Milewski, Derrick Pollard, Allison Pollard, Savannah Pollard, Darion Pollard, and Dathan Pollard, Great grandchildren Isabel Gilpen, Gabriel Gilpen. All of whom could tell so many funny stories, and share heartfelt memories, enough to leave your sides splitting, and out of breath from laughing. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Roger Boast and David Boast of Springfield Ohio.



Visitation will be held Wednesday March 20th, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home with funeral services following the visitation at 1 p.m… Interment will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens after the funeral services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary