Joe Clarence Dillard, 88, of Greenbrier, AR, formerly of Yellville, AR, left this earth on February 20, 2020 at his home.



Joe was born on February 23, 1931, to the late Clarence and Elizabeth Dillard, in Maumee, Arkansas. Joe is also preceded in the death by his first born son Billy Bob Dillard, his sisters



Ruby Dillard Pyle, Ernistine Dillard Noeler and Jane Dillard Rose.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Lou of 67 years. Joe was most proud of his sons, whom he had the privilege of coaching throughout their high school career, Danny Joe Dillard of Yellville, AR and Stanley D. Dillard of Greenbrier. He was also survived by grand-children Jessica Dillard Gray (Jimmy), Stacy Joe Dillard, Abby Andrews, Audrey Cone (Tyler), Matty Dillard, Macy Dillard and Rafe Dillard; great-grandchildren Sunni Knapp, Jaydan Brown, Cayde and Cambry Andrews, and Ellen Cone. Joe also leaves behind a host of family and friends that he cherished dearly.



Joe was a devoted husband, father, grand-father and coach. Joe's most favorite hobbies always included Lou. They were both avid fisherman in any fishing hole where the crappie were biting. Joe loved hunting and has many tall tales of the Colorado Hunting trips that he and Lou took with family and friends. Joe was a spiritual man and was a faithful member of the Greenbrier Church of Christ.



Services are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday on February 22, 2020 from 4-7 at the Greenbrier Church of Christ. Funeral will be Sunday on February 23, 2020 at 2, also at the Greenbrier Church of Christ. There will also be a small service/memorial at Yellville-Summit High School Gymnasium at 12:00 on February 24, 2020 with burial to follow at DeSoto Cemetery in Yellville. We would like for it to be known that any former players, cheerleaders students and colleagues that would like to share a story are more than welcome at either service. There will be an announcement for this.



Pallbearers are as follows: Raymond Lynch, Robert Baker, Butch Haynes, Steve Davenport, Coach Stan Butler, Rafe Dillard, Cayde Andrews, Jimmy Gray, Coach Tommy Reed, Coach C.D. Taylor, Ricky "Tadpole" Harrington, Joe Merle Williams, Frankie Joe Dillard and Wayne Dillard. Honarary Pallbearers are all former basketball players and cheerleaders from Greenbrier and Yellville. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020