Gamaliel - Joe "Bryan" Davis, age 82 of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on April 27, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Joe and Constance (Guthrie) Davis.



Bryan achieved a bachelor's degree in chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. He worked at American Smelting and Refining for 30 years before retiring and moving to Gamaliel. He had a passion for coin collecting and was #1 in the Texas Numismatic Association. Bryan was an avid gardener in the spring time and had a love for cats as well. He was a member of the First Christian Church "Disciples of Christ" here in Mountain Home.



He is survived by his wife: Shelia Davis of Gamaliel; two sons: Stephen Davis (Deborah Rivera) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Craig Davis of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter: Leah Davis Bates (Harry) of San Antonio, Texas; one sister: Sandra Tribble of Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law Wess Tribble.



A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 01, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.