Crestview - Joe Meredith Oakes, age 66, of Crestview, Florida passed away in Mountain Home, Arkansas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Joe was born in Mountain Home to parents, Douglas and Jean (Henderson) Oakes on January 1, 1953.



A graduate of Mountain Home High School, Joe spent his career in the heavy construction industry where he traveled the country and developed many lifelong friendships. For the past 15 years Joe served multiple roles at CCSI, a company he helped form in Crestview, Florida. Most recently he served as their Construction Operations Manager. Not only did Joe work in Florida, he lived life to the fullest; fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and Central America and hunting in South America. Joe never forgot where he came from, spending many days fishing the lakes of the Mountain Home area. Along with being an avid fisherman and hunter, Joe also enjoyed participating in golf tournaments, traveling, and taking any opportunity to gather with friends.



Joe is survived by his wife, Joan Oakes of Mountain Home; mother, Jean (Henderson) Oakes of Mountain Home; one brother, Hank Oakes (Marsha) of Mobile, Alabama; one son, Jeremy Oakes (Son) of Mountain Home; one daughter, Jennifer Oakes (Sis) of Colorado; three nephews, Clayton, Tyler, and Travis Oakes; three Aunts, Marvine (Jerry) Hallman, Bessie Henderson, Dorothy Henderson; and many cousins, several of whom were more like brothers and sisters. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Douglas F. Oakes and many aunts and uncles.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.