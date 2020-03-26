Joe Rush



Mountain Home - Joe Rush, age 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on March 24, 2020, and is now with the Lord. Joe was born April 6, 1940, along with his twin brother Roy in McPherson, Kansas to Roy Albon Sr. and Edith Mae (Jennings) Rush. Joe loved God, his family, and his country. He was a faithful member at Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene in Mountain Home.



In 1945, the family moved to Great Bend, Kansas where he graduated from Great Bend High School in May 1958. After graduation, Joe joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, California. While serving on the USS Delta, Joe did two tours of duty with the West Pacific Fleet. He was honorably discharged in 1962 as a machinist mate second class. On January 28, 1962, Joe married Louise Wewer in Long Beach, CA. Later that year, they moved to Denver, Colorado where Joe worked as an auto mechanic and auto repair business owner. After 36 years, Joe and Louise retired and moved to Kremmling, Colorado where they spent 4-1/2 years enjoying their mountain cabin home. Joe and his family enjoyed camping, jeeping, hunting, and fishing in the Colorado Rockies. In 2002, they moved to Mountain Home.



Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Louise. He is survived by his children Leslie Kahihikolo of Florida, Greg (Carin) of Colorado, Dale (Karen) of Colorado, and Dorian Deckelman (Donnie) of Arkansas, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and brother Roy (Patricia) of Arkansas.



Due to the COVID19 pandemic, no memorial services will be held at this time. The family will send out a notice at a later date when a service is scheduled. Thank you for your patience. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020