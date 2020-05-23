Joe Smith



Gamaliel - Graveside services for Joe William Smith II, age 39, will be held at the Bean Cemetery in Gamaliel, Arkansas at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Joe departed this life for a better one on May 22, 2020 in a tragic traffic accident near Hope, Arkansas.



Joe was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas on October 28, 1980 to Joe W. and Linda L. (Spurlock) Smith and spent his early years helping his dad and grandpa on the family farm near Gamaliel. He was his father's shadow from the age of three. He was very interested in learning about everything. He was driving a truck in the hayfield by age 4 and raking hay by age 7.



Joe was a graduate of Viola High School, class of 1999, and went on to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arkansas Tech.



After earning his engineering degree, Joe moved to Texas and went to work as an oilfield engineer for Halliburton and later founded his own consulting and operating company, Smith Oil and Gas. He contracted to run frac and operational jobs and thanks to his early work at Halliburton, was familiar with all aspects of the oil business. He was very well known for his ability to remove stuck and broken equipment from deep oil wells and prevented several blow outs. He worked so hard that he had little time for other interests, except for his children. He loved taking them and other guests out on his boat.



Joe's daughter, Aubrey Jane Smith and his son, Mason William Smith, were the greatest joy of his life but he remained close to his parents, family and friends back in Arkansas. He called his parents every day, eager for news from back home. As he grew older, he reconnected with the Bible teachings of his youth and spent much time studying his Bible, praying and listening to gospel music.



Joe is survived by his children, Aubrey Jane Smith of Piggott, Arkansas and Mason William Smith of Rankin, Texas; his parents, Joe and Linda Smith; his beloved sister, Kimberly (Smith) Young and Alan Young of Jonesboro, Arkansas; his maternal grandmother, Eula Lee (Boothe) Spurlock and his uncle Larry of Mountain Home. He is also survived by his uncle Mike Spurlock and aunt Diane of West Plains, MO.; his aunt and uncle Margaret and Darrel Stafford of Mountain Home, as well as his cousins Brooke (Ron) Houk of Mountain Home, Lance Stafford of Texas, Jessica (Chet) Williams of Alaska, Curtis (Elizabeth) Skiver, of Columbia, MO. and Holly (Chad) Vincent of St. Louis, MO. He is also survived by a great aunt, Imogene Dillinger, of Happy, Texas. His paternal grandparents, Joe Bill and Virgie Smith and maternal grandfather, Curtis Spurlock, preceded him in death.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children's Home of Paragould, Arkansas, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.



