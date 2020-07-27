Joellen Rosenquist
Pineville - Joellen (JP) Rosenquist, 71, of Pineville passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born on September 26, 1948 to the late Francis and Anne Pullam in Chicago.
Joellen began her serious art training when she was accepted at the Junior School of Chicago's Art Institute. She then attended the School of the Art Institute in conjunction with studies at University of Chicago. Joellen also attended the University of New Mexico and Southern Illinois University.
In 1973, Jo moved from Chicago to New Mexico where she was hired as an apprentice by a Master Jeweler and Silversmith. She was taught the method of metalworking known as fabrication using the unique art of creating jewelry using primitive tools and age-old techniques passed down through generations of Navajo craftsmen. This is a very rare but ancient method of forming intricate work in metal. Unlike the common method casting and molding, every piece of her jewelry was truly an original and not duplicated. If you have a rare piece of her jewelry, you have something that no one else has, yours alone. Her inspiration came from her environment. Leaves and tendrils intertwined in perfect harmony with jewels, precious and semi-precious. It survives as a thing of beauty for you to behold. She has shared this with you and hopes that through her work and your appreciation of it will all weather our storms and see the shining light of peace reflected in her silverwork. It was overheard at one of her shows "She will be famous when she is dead"! Joellen loved nature and believed God worked through her to create her art form of jewelry that touched many people.
Joellen moved to Pineville, Arkansas in 1982. She loved animals and provided a home where they were always welcome. Jo had a wonderful personality and had enduring friendships with many friends that have lasted a lifetime. She loved art, music, gardening, fishing and the web! Jo loved the USA and was proud to be called an American, a true patriot. She was a member of the Arkansas Craft Guild, Mt. View, Arkansas and served in many positions since 1983. She had been one of the original members of the Mountain View "Off the Beaten Path Studio Tour" since 2002.
Joellen is survived by her sister, Mary Fritz (David) of Jordan, Arkansas; her soulmate, Ray Warren of Pineville, Arkansas; 14 nieces and nephews and three dogs, Jasmine, Annie, Shirley and all of Ray's family. Jo had many friends located locally and across the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Anne and brothers, Frank and Martin Pullam.
A Mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman in Mountain Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M..
In lieu of donations, please contribute to Jo's favorite animal charity, Icare at P.O. Box 1062, Melbourne, AR 72566 or icare_ark@yahoo.com.
