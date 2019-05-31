Joey Chapa



Mountain Home - Joey David Chapa, 42, of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born June 23, 1976 in Fort Worth, Texas. Joey loved spending time with family, friends and rodeoing. He is preceded in passing by his biological father, Fernando Chapa.



Joey is survived by his spouse, Meredith Chapa of Mountain Home; four sons, Deyon Sadler, Anthony, Josiah and Trip Chapa, all of Mountain Home; three daughters, Taylor Richmond of Fort Worth, Texas, Jaden and Kiana Chapa, both of Mountain Home; his grandmother, Janice Colston of Fort Worth, Texas; his mother and father, Cathy and Douglas Reichert of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers, Marcus Guzman and Michael Reichert both of Fort Worth, Texas; two grandchildren, Declyn Long of Harrison, Oaklynn Chapa of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.



A visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the River Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Baxter Memorial Gardens under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



