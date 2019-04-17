John Ambrosi



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for John Ambrosi of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 4:00 pm, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.



John passed away April 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born November 17, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John and Katie Karwandie Ambrosi. John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and worked as a bread salesman. John lived in Mountain Home since moving from Lufkin, Texas, in 1995. He was a member of the Mountain Home Baptist Church. He loved his church where he enjoyed singing. He was an artist and loved to draw and paint. He was a pool shark, loved camping, fishing, photography and cooking. He enjoyed life and was a jolly person.



John is survived by his wife, Gloria "June" Ambrosi of Mountain Home, AR; a previous wife, Carol Ambrosi; son, Michael Ambrosi; daughter, Terry Gibson and step-children, Cynthia Zink, Michael Zink, Lloyd Zink, Dee Anglin, Rick Kaiser, Eileen Livingston and Rene Scheuerman.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a previous wife, Virdine Ambrosi.



Burial will be in the Wakeeney, Kansas.



Memorials may be made to Paraplegic Research at www.christopherreeve.org.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.