Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
Baxter Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Boland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Boland

Fayetteville - Mr. John Robert Boland, age 86, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, formally of Mountain Home, passed away on February 23, 2019 from multiple health complications. John was born in Sharon, PA. on November 7, 1932.

Mr. John Boland served in the United States Navy for 22 years as a Boiler Man (BT) on the USS Annapolis AGRM1 and the USS Parsons DDG33. His last duty station was in Morocco, Africa at the Naval Air Station, Port Lyautey, after which he returned home to Sharon, PA and retired. John and his wife then moved to Osceola, MO and remained there for several years before moving to Tampa, FL to live near their son James. John along with his wife, were Life Time Members of the VFW and DAV Auxiliary. John served on the Honor Guard and was a member of the VFW Post #3246.

It was because of John Boland that his step-son, James joined the Navy and served eight years. They both were Vietnam Veterans and at one time were off the coast of Vietnam together, but John was on the Parsons DDG33 and James was on the Constellation CVA64. John's wife passed away on April 21, 2012. Mr. Boland is survived by his step-son, James A. Singer, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Baxter Memorial Gardens with military honors. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now