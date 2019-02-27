John Boland



Fayetteville - Mr. John Robert Boland, age 86, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, formally of Mountain Home, passed away on February 23, 2019 from multiple health complications. John was born in Sharon, PA. on November 7, 1932.



Mr. John Boland served in the United States Navy for 22 years as a Boiler Man (BT) on the USS Annapolis AGRM1 and the USS Parsons DDG33. His last duty station was in Morocco, Africa at the Naval Air Station, Port Lyautey, after which he returned home to Sharon, PA and retired. John and his wife then moved to Osceola, MO and remained there for several years before moving to Tampa, FL to live near their son James. John along with his wife, were Life Time Members of the VFW and DAV Auxiliary. John served on the Honor Guard and was a member of the VFW Post #3246.



It was because of John Boland that his step-son, James joined the Navy and served eight years. They both were Vietnam Veterans and at one time were off the coast of Vietnam together, but John was on the Parsons DDG33 and James was on the Constellation CVA64. John's wife passed away on April 21, 2012. Mr. Boland is survived by his step-son, James A. Singer, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Baxter Memorial Gardens with military honors.