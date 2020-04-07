John C. Adams



Norfork - John Carlton Adams, 81 of Norfork passed away Saturday April 4th.He was born March 10, 1939 to John William Adams and Lucreta Davenport Adams in Yellville, Arkansas.



John was associate Pastor and member of Rodney Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was also a Certified Lay Speaker of The United Methodist Church.



He filled many pulpits and was pastor of Guion Methodist for 3 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and held membership in Yellville Masonic Lodge # 117. John is preceded in death by his parents. a brother, Donald Joe Adams and the Mother of his Children, Jessie Adams. John is survived by his wife, Mable Greer of the home, son Glen Adams (Cheri) of Yellville; Daughter, Susan Gilley(Steve) of Harrison Step Son Greg Greer(Trisha) of California.



Grandsons Broc Adams(Ashley) of Hackett Spencer Adams(Robin) of Mountain Home Step Grandson Garrett Greer of California. Grand Daughters: Meagan Moyer(Jason) of Cabot, Morgan Hudson (Steven) of Harrison step granddaugter, Courtney Greer of California. Seven great grandchildren: Casen, Brody, Braylen, Cooper, Baylee, Cash and Blayden. Sister, Judy Doshier (David) of Yellville.



There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. Graveside funeral service under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home will be at Galatia Cemetery. All attending are required to abide by current COVID-19 distancing requirements.



Donations can be made to Galatia Community Building OR Galatia Cemetery Association. P.O. Box 103 Norfork, Ar 72658



The online guestbook and obituary are available at



Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020