John C. Davis
Lakeview, Arkansas - John C. Davis of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away November 7, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 94. He was born October 1, 1926, in Beaumont, Texas, the son of Lewis and Viola Sprinkles Davis. He married Jewell Sadie Smith on Sept. 21,1946 , in Pasadena, Texas and worked as a Pipefitter in the gas and oil industry. John was a veteran of the Army. He lived in Lakeview since moving from Arizona, in 2003. John was most happy when traveling in their motorhome or working in his yard.
John is survived by his son, Ray (Jean) Davis of Gassville, AR; grandchildren, Randy (Jessica) Davis of Arlington, TX and Ginger (Joe) Fuenffinger of San Diego, CA and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, one grandson, Ricky Davis; two sisters and one brother.
A Graveside Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, LA, with Pastor Jerry Bennett officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
