John Gill
John Gill

Cotter - John Joseph Gill, 80, of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Mountain Home. He was born on August 23, 1939, to the late Raymond and Mary (Siri) Gill in Batesville, Arkansas. John married the love of his life, Lois Marie Plumlee, on December 28, 1960. He was a member of the Gassville Baptist Church. He retired from Ranger Boat after 33 years. He enjoyed scuba diving and flying model airplanes. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Lois Gill; his sisters: Carolyn Vincent of Mtn. Home and Ann Pratt of Bentonville; brothers and sisters in law: Dale and Linda Plumlee, Gale Plumlee, Dave and Kathy Plumlee, Bob and JoAnn Plumlee, Lola and Eldon Williams, Hazel Norell, and Velma Marler; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Glenda DeVore. A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tueaday, July 28, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 2:00p.m. with Gary Wise officiating at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mountain Home. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter. Pallbearers are: Keith Williams, Jim Plumlee, Dennis DeVore, Greg Marler, Brad Marler, Matthew Plumlee, Brian Plumlee and Ben Plumlee. Honorary pallbearers are: Kevin Plumlee, Chris Plumlee, Michael Norell, Gary Vincent, Billy Pratt, and Bobby Plumlee. Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
