John Hammond


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hammond Obituary
John Hammond

Yellville, Arkansas - John Lynn Hammond, age 66, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Hammond was born September 8, 1952 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John and Roberta L. (Johnson) Patterson. He had lived in the area for the past 16 years, coming here from Rosenberg, Texas. John was a United States Air Force veteran of Vietnam and was a retired Mail Carrier for the United States Post Office. He and his wife were owner/operators of ACES Estate Sales. He loved antiques, music, and dogs. He was a staunch Republican.

John is survived by his wife Nancy of the home; his father John Patterson of Dickenson, Texas; his mother Roberta Hammond of S. Elgin, Illinois; one sister Arlene Hammond of Yellville, Arkansas; and his mother and father-in-law Phil and Delores Bergholt of Bull Shoals, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his step-father Buddy Hammond, and a sister Darlene Duran.

Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville are private.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019
