1/1
John Peede
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Peede

Mountain Home - John Wesley Peede, 84, of Mountain Home passed away August 24, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born May 31, 1936 to the late Walter Christopher and Ruby Elizabeth (Sikes) Peede in Nashville, Tennessee. John and his wife, Maria, moved to Mountain Home in 1998, after visiting here since 1991. John married Maria Riccio Peede on June 5, 1961 in Naples, Italy. They raised four children in Hawaii and Coronado, California. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and retired after 34 years in 1988. John was a giver. He provided everything for his family to continue on to live a good life. He was a loving man who always took care of his family. John is preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by his wife, Maria of the home; two sons, Mikel and Jeffrey Peede; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Peede Fermoile and Patricia Kay Peede (Jeffrey) Johnson; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Michael Fermoile, Jeffrey (Alex) Peede, Cady Johnson Marshall, Lucas Johnson, Johnny Fermoile, Hanna Johnson and Laken Peede; three great grandchildren, Oliver Peede, Maria Peede and Bryce Marshall.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved