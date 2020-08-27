John Peede
Mountain Home - John Wesley Peede, 84, of Mountain Home passed away August 24, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born May 31, 1936 to the late Walter Christopher and Ruby Elizabeth (Sikes) Peede in Nashville, Tennessee. John and his wife, Maria, moved to Mountain Home in 1998, after visiting here since 1991. John married Maria Riccio Peede on June 5, 1961 in Naples, Italy. They raised four children in Hawaii and Coronado, California. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and retired after 34 years in 1988. John was a giver. He provided everything for his family to continue on to live a good life. He was a loving man who always took care of his family. John is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife, Maria of the home; two sons, Mikel and Jeffrey Peede; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Peede Fermoile and Patricia Kay Peede (Jeffrey) Johnson; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Michael Fermoile, Jeffrey (Alex) Peede, Cady Johnson Marshall, Lucas Johnson, Johnny Fermoile, Hanna Johnson and Laken Peede; three great grandchildren, Oliver Peede, Maria Peede and Bryce Marshall.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
