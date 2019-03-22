John Phillip Heenan



Gassville, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for John Heenan of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Travis Alexander, officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Hand Cemetery in Jordan, Arkansas.



John Phillip Heenan passed away on March 18, 2018, at the age of 79. He was born November 12, 1939, and was a member of the Christian Church of Mountain Home. He and his family never missed a Sunday of church until his father died in 1956. He treasured a pin that said he had perfect attendance. He learned so much about the Bible from those years. If you asked him a Bible question and he didn't know the answer, he knew where in the Bible to find it. He loved the Lord and was ready to meet him. He liked to fuss about the ungodly democrats. John loved his daughters and each grandchild. He taught the grandsons baseball, hunting and shooting their guns. The next deer and turkey season was what John always looked forward to. He died clearing the brush on his land so that he could see the turkeys better this season. During his working life in Kansas City of 50 years, he always dreamed of moving back on his land and hunting. We finally moved back in 2006. Since deer are so plentiful, he set his goal at only shooting a ten point buck and that was never accomplished. The joy was just the hunt, anyway. John and Bonnie married a week after she graduated from Mountain Home High School. John had graduated from there in 1957 and was working in Kansas City. They lived in Kansas City shortly, then moved to the suburbs, built a house in Harrisonville later in Raymore, Missouri. Bonnie and John lived in a house he built near Monkey Run since 2006.



His parents, Hazel and Earl D. Heenan; two brothers, Joel and Jimmy Heenan; sister, Corinne Pleasant; and grandson, Jeramiah Christeson preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Shelton Heenan; mother-in-law, Shirley Shelton; two daughters, Debi Marie Carlson (Dean) and Jonise Ann Stone; six grandchildren, Jasmond Lesley Heenan (Shelbi), Eric Michael Carlson, Alyssa Marie Carlson, Adam Dean Carlson, Jennifer Marie Stone and Jacklyn Suzanne Stone; four great-grandchildren, Ava Kinsleigh Heenan, Ellia Kampbell Heenan, Mila Jayde Heenan and Daxton Elliot Heenan; and three brothers, Jerry, Joe, and Jerome Heenan.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary