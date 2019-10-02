John R. Sims



Mountain Home - John R. Sims of Mountain Home, AR passed away Thursday afternoon, September 26. He was almost 92 years old. He was born October 20, 1927 on the Sims family farm just north of Gainesville, MO to Paris O. and Nannie Sims. He graduated from GHS in 1947 and joined the army in 1948. In December, 1949 he married Guavana Lou Eslick, "the sweetest little gal you ever saw."



He operated the Sims Locker Plant in Gainesville until 1961 when he bought the MFA Insurance Agency. He ran that agency until 1970 when he moved to Mountain Home, AR to sell life insurance. Shortly thereafter he obtained his Real Estate license and worked in real estate until he retired in his early 80's.



John R. was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Buster Sims; his sister, Annave Highfill Cross; and granddaughter, Nikki Hood. He is survived by Guavana, his wife of 69 years, and four children: Katherine Coffman and husband, Joe, of Midland, TX; Rick Sims and wife, Sugar, of Englewood, FL; Terry Sims and wife, Vickie, of Harrison, AR; and Jeania Hood of Ozark, MO. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.



John R. loved God. He was a member of the Church of Christ and loved conducting bible studies and serving others. He loved his family. Family trips and gatherings, especially hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons were highlights of his life. And he loved his friends, welcoming everyone into his home for meals and fellowship.



He was a gifted story teller and loved to share experiences of his life in the Ozarks. Many have been blessed by his recollections of life experiences and especially some of the pranks of the old timers.



For us, John R. left a legacy of devotion to God, devotion to his wife, and devotion to his family. He was blessed to have wonderful, caring friends. We will miss him but his legacy will remain.



There will be a visitation Sunday evening, Sept 29, 6:30 - 8:00 PM and the Funeral Service Monday morning, September 30, 10:30 AM, both at the College and North Church of Christ in Mountain Home, AR. Burial and a brief graveside service will be at the Sims Cemetery in Gainesville, MO Monday afternoon at 2:00 PM. Funeral arrangements provided by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Gainesville, MO www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Ministry at College & North Church of Christ. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2019