Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
The Awakening Revival Center
Cotter, AR
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Gamaliel - John Frederick Watson, 61, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Gamaliel. John was born May 11, 1958 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frederick Davis and Kathleen Marie (Wittmann) Watson.

John worked for over 30 years as a machinist, making tools and equipment. He loved fishing and boating on the Norfork Lake. John also had a love for loud music, playing his guitar and Jesus.

He is survived by two sisters, Kathie Elizabeth Barnett of Cotter and Janice Watson of Rochester, New York, as well as two nephews, David Russell Chamberlin (Collette) of Mountain Home and Daniel Adam Chamberlin (Colleen) of Mountain Home.

A visitation will be held at The Awakening Revival Center in Cotter at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019. The funeral service, celebrating his life will start at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 14, 2019
