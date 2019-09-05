John Wesley Thompson



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for John Wesley Thompson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Henderson, with Brother Tony Peoples and Brother Hershel Conley officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



John passed away September 3, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 51. He was born July 23, 1968, in Newport, Arkansas, the son of Leonard and Marttina Bullard Thompson. He married Sonya Johnson on October 1, 2011, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and worked as a Law Enforcement Officer for various agencies. John moved back to Mountain Home from Tuckerman, Arkansas in 2016. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and church family and liked to tinker with automobiles. John was known best for his love and faith in God.



John is survived by his wife, Sonya Thompson of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Marttina Thompson of Swifton, AR; two daughters, Brittany (Tim Lawson) Hudgens of Conway, AR and Tory (Tyler) Rasmussen of Cordova, TN; sister, Tonya Headden of Tuckerman, AR; two grandchildren, Bailey Collins of Conway, AR and Violet Rasmussen of Cordova, TN; his fur baby, Chase Wesley Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father.



Burial will be in the Gibson Cemetery, Jonesboro, Arkansas with Tyler Rasmussen, Tim Lawson, Braxton Thompson, Kaleb Johnson, Tony Webb and Robbie Deason as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Coty Harris, Bobby Holt, Kenny Thompson, Coy Thompson and Lee Johnson.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Ozarks and request memorials be made to them in honor of John.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 5, 2019