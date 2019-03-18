Services
John WIlliam Alexander


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John WIlliam Alexander Obituary
John WIlliam Alexander

Lakeview - John William Alexander, age 76 of Lakeview, Arkansas passed away Saturday, March 16,2019 in Lakeview, Arkansas He was born on December 11, 1942 in Kittanning Pennsylvania to William and Iva Alexander (Lytle.)

He served in United States Navy for two years and over twenty years in the United States Air Force before retiring. He was also a team member of the Elite Air Force Thunderbirds. He loved wood working and spending time at the Twin Lakes Gun Club. He was a devout Christian who loved nothing more than spending time with his family and his devoted dogs. He was referred to as one of the classiest men he ever met.

He is survived by his wife: Armetta Gayl of the home; stepson Paul Burroughs of Norman, Oklahoma; sister Judy Lowe of Theodosia, Missouri ; three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 18, 2019
