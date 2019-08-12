Johnece Choate



Gainesville, Missouri - It is with great sadness that the family of Johnece Choate (Dillinger) announces her passing after a brief illness where she was surrounded by family at the Hospice House in Mountain Home, Arkansas, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Johnece will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, JoAnna Kimball (Bill), Connie Flowers Mead, and Karen Choate. Johnece will also be fondly remembered by her five living grandchildren, Vance Jones, Kristi Hutton (Pip), Kaci Queen (Braden), Jeff Flowers, Sara Markovich, Jonathan Razcynski (Bri), sixteen great-grandchildren, sister, Sue Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Johnece was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Gregory Jones, soulmate and husband CWO2 (Ret) William Choate, her mother and father, five brothers and sisters, and husbands Mike Caviness and Fred "Sonny" Grueber. Johnece's religious affiliation was with the Jehovah's Witnesses. A Celebration of Life in memory of Johnece will be held at a later date to be announced at the Kirby and Family Funeral Home, 600 Hospital Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Interment will follow in the family plot at Elizabeth Cemetery, Elizabeth, Arkansas. Johnece spent a great part of her life being an Army wife, which involved traveling and living in many states and in Germany. But she always expressed the desire to eventually return to the state that she was born in and loved. So she returned to Arkansas in 1989 after her husband retired. She worked as a waitress, bartender, and photo processor. She also worked as a retail clerk at 101 Sales in Lakeview for 14 years until her retirement in 2010. Whether at work or anywhere else she might be, she was a friend to everyone that she came into contact with. You could always count on a hug from her whether you were a stranger or a friend or family. Her heart was golden and she believed in seeing the good in every person that was lucky enough to cross her path. She touched so many people in her lifetime and she will be greatly missed. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019