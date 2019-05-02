Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral Home
Bull Shoals, AR
Johnny Ervin Lane Jr.

Johnny Ervin Lane Jr. Obituary
Johnny Ervin Lane, Jr.

Flippin - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Johnny Ervin Lane, Jr. of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, AR.

Johnny passed away suddenly, April 29, 2019, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 60. He was born May 7, 1958 in Gainesville,Texas, the son of Johnny and Norvella Lane. He married Christine Little on November 5, 1977 in Midway, AR and retired from Ranger Boats after forty years. Johnny loved to hunt, fish, camp, ride motorcycles and just about anything that took him outdoors.

Johnny is survived by his sons, Justin (Crystal) Lane of Mountain Home, AR and Brandon (Cassandra) Lane of Sheridan, AR: mother, Norvella Hitchcock of Ozark, AR; brothers, Lee (Pam) and Mark Lane of Flippin, AR; sisters, Tammy Lane and Pam (Gene) Roever of Gassville, AR and Dawn Whitebuffalo of Ozark, AR.

He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Christine Lane and brother, Michael David Lane.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 2, 2019
