Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Jonathan Wade McDaniel Obituary
Jonathan Wade McDaniel

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Jonathan Wade McDaniel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating. A eulogy will be given by Heath Treat. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Jonathan passed away February 20, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 34. He was born May 26, 1984, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Raymond Bennett and Felisha McDaniel. He owned and operated McDaniel Telecom. Jonathan was a life time resident of Mountain Home and enjoyed being with is daughter, Chloe, hunting and fishing.

Jonathan is survived by his mother, Felisha McDaniel of Mountain Home, AR; father, Raymond Bennett, of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Chloe McDaniel and her mother, Cheyenna Belt; step-father, Luther Wages; step-mother, Bonnie Bennett; three sisters, Juli Coker, Barbara Lutz, and Sharon Bennett; brother, Dylan Wages; three step-siblings, Kesha Coalburn, Susie Coalburn and Sandra Castro and grandmothers, Marjorie McDaniel and Barbara Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Mearl McDaniel and Vernon Bennett and niece, Amelia Wages.

Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Bo McDaniel, Jeremy Fawcett, Aaron Shimkus, Heath Shimkus, Robby Wages, Dylan Wages and Verdon Belt as pallbearers.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
