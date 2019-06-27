Joseph "Donald" Allen



Flippin - Joseph "Donald" Allen of Flippin, Arkansas passed away June 14, 2019, in Little Rock, AR, at the age of 34. He was born October 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas. Donald loved to go camping and fishing. His passion in life was cooking. He was an excellent Chef and never missed an opportunity to cook for family and friends.



Joseph is survived by his mother, Jackie Williams of Flippin, AR; sisters, Megan Candanosa and husband J.T and their two children, Kaleb and Paige and Heather Allen and husband Chris all of Watauga, TX; brothers, Dwayne Allen and wife Sara and their three children, Rachel, Braden and Persephone of Katy, TX and Zachary Williams of Altus, OK; grandmother, Mary Allen of Weatherford, TX and his longtime best friend Jessie Coonce of Hensley, AR.



He was preceded in death by his birth father, James Dwayne Allen and his step-father, Charles Williams.



A Celebration of Donald's life will be held at the family home.



A Celebration of Donald's life will be held at the family home.