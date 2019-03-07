Services
Midway - Joseph John "Two-Dog" Arrowood, 57, of Midway, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Two-Dog was born on September 26, 1961 to Albert and Rose (Amarillo) Arrowood in Clarksville, Arkansas. On July 3, 1980, he married Yvette, and in 2009 they moved to the Twin Lakes area.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spent much of his time looking for Indian artifacts that related to his Cherokee heritage. He worked many years with Gaston's Resort as a fishing guide and is known for cooking his famous "river beans" over the open fire.

He is survived by his wife, Yvette (Thomas) Arrowood; a son, Clint Arrowood of Cranfield Road; two brothers, Albert and Donald Arrowood of Clarksville; an adopted sister, Patsy Freeman of Flippin and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Street Mountain Home, AR 72653 or s, P.O. BOX 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Services are private and under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019
