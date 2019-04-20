Joseph Charles Castellani



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Joseph Charles Castellani, age 70, of Mountain Home, Arkansas entered into eternal rest April 16, 2019. Joe was born on December 29, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois to Gildo "Chick" Castellani and Evelyn S. Castellani. He was raised in Norwood, Illinois and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 30 years of service in Morton, Illinois. In July of 2000 he moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas to enjoy the Twin Lakes Area. Joe loved the outdoors, fishing, boating and hunting.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by Christine Castellani, mother of daughter, Nicole Castellani and son, Joseph Castellani of Mountain Home, AR; Frances Castellani, mother of daughter, Lolani Lakkas and son-in-law Konstantinos Lakkas of Des Moines, IA and son, Brian Castellani and daughter-in-law Kim Castellani of Waukesha, WI; two brothers, Gene and sister-in-law, Debbie Castellani and Jody and sister-in-law, Terry Castellani; grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Joe will be greatly missed by his loving family and will never be forgotten.



Inurnment will be at a later date in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Inurnment will be at a later date in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.