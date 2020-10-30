Joseph Ernst Gies
Fayetteville - Joseph Ernst Gies, age 90, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice. Joe was born December 12, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Josef and Dora M. Gies. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Joey (Joseph Edward). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Trudy Gies; three daughters, Cindy O'Connor and husband Gene, Candy Duesenberg and her husband Gary, Cathy Biasco; a son, Andre Gies and wife Marci; eleven grandchildren, Christoper, Sarah, Matthew, Sean, Kimberly, Michael, David, Joe, Peter, Gabrielle and Sophie; thirteen great grandchildren, Lola, Romey, Sunday, Kaylie, Cole, Trey, Ben, Ava, Parker, Adley, Anden, Henry and Patrick; two sisters, Dottie Schrader and husband Arnold, Marion Hefner and husband Peter; and many nieces and nephews. Joe enlisted in the United States Army Air Force at age 17 and participated in the Berlin Airlift as a B-29 electrician. After working for American Linen and United Parcel Service he worked for his father and later on his own as an importer, wholesaler and distributor of German beer, wine and spirits. During that time he was involved with the Lion's Club, the Rheinischer Verein Karneval club and the Rheinischer Gesung Verein singing club. After retiring and moving to Arkansas he remained occupied with many organizations. He was an alderman for Lakeview, AR, Executive Council for Municipal League of Arkansas, President of the Rotary Club, a member of the VFW Post 1341 of Bull Shoals, and a member of the Twin Lakes Gun Club. He attended Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church in Bull Shoals, AR and then Emmanuel Lutheran in Fayetteville, AR where he continued his passion for worship and singing. Throughout his years he enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and spending time with family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, AR. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Emmanual Lutheran Church, Fayetteville, AR; Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church, Bull Shoals, AR; Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, AR; or any hospice of your choice. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
