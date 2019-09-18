Joseph Nicholas (Iervasi) Iris



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Mass for Joseph Nicholas (Iervasi) Iris of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant.



Joseph passed away September 13, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born January 28, 1937, in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Lucille Rich Iervasi. He married Donna E. Robertson on August 3, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia and worked in insulation, guttering and soffit installation. Joseph was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1973. He was a Master Mason.



Joseph is survived by his two daughters, Robin (David) Rorie, and Jodie Iris both of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Toni Bufano and nephew, Daniel Bufano both of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, Brett Rorie of New Orleans, LA and Shayne Rorie of Flippin, AR and his longtime friend, Kenny Bodimer.



He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019